Trends shaping the State of Financial Crime 2023

Iain Armstrong, Practice Lead, Regulatory Affairs, ComplyAdvantage, and Alia Mahmud, Practice Lead, Regulatory Affairs, ComplyAdvantage, discuss the key findings in their recent research report on the state of Financial Crime in 2023, offering insights into what financial institutions need to consider regarding reputational risk and exploring the practices that are navigating compliance process challenges.
