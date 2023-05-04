The Innovation Pushing Digital Identity Forward: Part 2

Stephen Curran, Chair of the Board Of Trustees Sovrin Foundation, Identity Consultant, speaks with Andrew Smith, RTGS.global, in FinextraTV’s Tech Uncovered Series. Continuing their discussion, they examine innovations driving digital identity including blockchain, including blockchain, offline verification of identity, anonCreds, privacy-protecting technology, linked secrets, and zero knowledge proofs.
