The Innovation Pushing Digital Identity Forward: Part 1

Stephen Curran, Chair of the Board Of Trustees Sovrin Foundation, Identity Consultant, speaks with Andrew Smith, RTGS.global, in FinextraTV’s Tech Uncovered Series, discussing digital identity, covering the topics of self-sovereign identity (SSI) and Sovrin, verifiable credentials (VCs), the use of blockchain for identity, scalability of blockchain-based identity, and resilience.
CLICK HERE to watch Part 2
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.