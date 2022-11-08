Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
How adapting business models are resetting Fintech growth

Søren Skov Mogensen, Chief Growth Officer, Banking Circle Group joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, talking about real-time developments in FinTech and how a trend in business resetting is gaining popularity among leading companies. Examining what areas are growing and improving because of this reset, Mogensen offers advice on how a trend towards partnerships, and focusing on resources crucial to a company's core delivery, is helping FinTech gain momentum for the future.

