How adapting business models are resetting Fintech growth

Søren Skov Mogensen, Chief Growth Officer, Banking Circle Group joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, talking about real-time developments in FinTech and how a trend in business resetting is gaining popularity among leading companies. Examining what areas are growing and improving because of this reset, Mogensen offers advice on how a trend towards partnerships, and focusing on resources crucial to a company's core delivery, is helping FinTech gain momentum for the future.

1193