Confirmation of Payee & Account Verification: Addressing the rising complexity of fraud

At NextGen Nordics 2024, FinextraTV and Kannan Rassapan, CEO of Banfico, dive into the evolving landscape of account verification services and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) implementation in the Nordics. Learn how these initiatives combat rising fraud and explore how current efforts in Europe and around the world can help to tackle fraudulent activities. Uncover the challenges associated with implementing a pan-European solution to meet regulatory requirements and ensure secure transactions across borders.

634