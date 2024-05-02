Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Confirmation of Payee & Account Verification: Addressing the rising complexity of fraud

At NextGen Nordics 2024, FinextraTV and Kannan Rassapan, CEO of Banfico, dive into the evolving landscape of account verification services and Confirmation of Payee (CoP) implementation in the Nordics. Learn how these initiatives combat rising fraud and explore how current efforts in Europe and around the world can help to tackle fraudulent activities. Uncover the challenges associated with implementing a pan-European solution to meet regulatory requirements and ensure secure transactions across borders.

634
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /security

1 h
Video
Confirmation of Payee & Account Verification: Addressing the rising complexity of fraud
FinextraTV
30 Apr
Blog post
Open-loop EMV standard Fleet and Mobility Payments – Convenience, Security and the Road Ahead
Jonathan Hancock
29 Apr
News
HSBC and PayPal tackle quantum-safe cryptography in payments
Newsdesk
25 Apr
News
Mastercard harnesses AI to take on scammers
Newsdesk
24 Apr
Company
Symcor launches Payee Verify
Symcor

Related Companies

Banfico

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Cloud Retail banking DevOps Payments Wholesale banking Markets Identity

Keywords

Next Gen Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)