Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

The developing payment landscape in Latin America

Jean Meis, General Manager Americas, PPRO joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas offering the latest information on the developing payments landscape in Latin America. Highlighting the unique growth of e-commerce seen in the region, Meis evaluates the push for financial inclusion, the actions regulatory bodies are taking to increase market competitiveness, and what international businesses need to consider in a region migrating from cash to card payments.

713
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /markets

01 Nov
Company
Indonesia Stock Exchange to develop carbon market with MGVX
MetaVerse Green Exchange
01 Nov
Company
Peer-to-Peer foreign exchange trading venue LoopFX moves into pilot phase
LoopFX
01 Nov
Company
Gleif releases free machine learning tool for handling legal form code
Gleif
31 Oct
Company
Sugi impact data expands to fixed income investments
Sugi
28 Oct
Company
Avenue Securities taps Sterling Trading Tech to bring Brazilian investors access to US markets
Sterling Trading Tech

Related Companies

PPRO Group

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

DevOps Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Money20/20

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)