The developing payment landscape in Latin America

Jean Meis, General Manager Americas, PPRO joins FinextraTV at Money20/20 in Las Vegas offering the latest information on the developing payments landscape in Latin America. Highlighting the unique growth of e-commerce seen in the region, Meis evaluates the push for financial inclusion, the actions regulatory bodies are taking to increase market competitiveness, and what international businesses need to consider in a region migrating from cash to card payments.
