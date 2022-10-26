Advancing FinTech with the Singapore FinTech Festival

Pat Patel, Executive Director, Elevandi speaks to FinextraTV ahead of the Singapore FinTech Festival running from the 2nd to the 4th of November. Focusing on viability, responsibility and inclusivity, this year’s SFF builds on Elevandi’s previous work fostering open dialogues between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy. For further information on the Singapore FinTech Festival - https://www.fintechfestival.sg/

2201