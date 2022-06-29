Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Money 20/20: Why embedded finance is the key to driving financial inclusion

Mikkel Velin, Founder & CEO of YouLend, speaks at Money 20/20 about the main differences between data points used by traditional finance applications and newer, progressive data points, where these new data points come from and how embedded finance enable these new risk modelling techniques, how this is driving financial inclusion for SMEs in 2022, and how the platforms SMEs use, such as e-commerce platforms or payment service providers are benefitting too.

373
