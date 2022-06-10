Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EBAday 2022: The power of data insights within payment flows

Pankaj Gudimella, Director, Global Treasury & Financial Services & Christian Sarafidis, Senior Director of Business Strategy, Financial Services, Microsoft, speak at EBAday 2022 in Vienna explain how data is the real value in payment flows and how this is changing financial services, the transformation journey of Microsoft's treasury and how it pertains to payments, and what the future holds for the payments landscape with data at its heart.

