Supporting the growth of PSD2 & Open Banking for the future

In the lead-up to EBAday 2022, Alessandro Baroni from Worldline Global Financial Services, speaks about the opportunities and challenges that remain around PSD2 and Open Banking, what developments we can expect from this space, and the significance of the partnership between Unicredit and Worldline for Open Banking Services.

You can still register to attend EBAday 2022 in Vienna, Austria on the 31st of May and 1st of June.

707
