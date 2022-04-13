Tackling legacy technical infrastructure & operational architecture challenges

Claire Calmejane, CIO, Société Générale, speaks off the back of UK Fintech Week about SocGen's global digital transformation strategy and venturing efforts. We hear about the challenges of tackling legacy technical infrastructure and operational architecture and in turn the opportunities, and how the digital ecosystem is likely to evolve moving forward.
