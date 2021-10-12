Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
The network effect: How cross-border connections can reach the world

Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President, Cross-Border Services, Mastercard speaks to FinextraTV during Sibos about areas we can improve the cross-border payment experience for businesses and consumers, the increasing amounts of collaboration across the payments industry and how Mastercard is working with digital players and financial service providers to support the growing need for cross-border payments.

