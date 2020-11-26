Taking brave & strategic steps forward post-pandemic

Mick Fennell, Business Line Director – Payments, Temenos , speaks during EBAday 2020 about the impact of Covid-19 on businesses and processes, the regulatory impact, and how it has impacted deadlines for industry initiatives. We hear about the longer-term considerations of Covid-19, what the world is going to look like as we eventually get to grips with the pandemic, and how to navigate the road ahead.
