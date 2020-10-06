Finding new ways to operate & transform with machine learning

Mark Smith, Worldwide Head of Business and Market Development for Payments, Amazon Web Services gives his View From Sibos on the power of AI and machine learning. We learn about how compute power has become more accessible, giving companies the ability to harness the cloud and use AI&ML tools to tackle new issues, the impact COVID-19 has had on your customer’s journey to implementing machine learning workloads, and about the challenges financial institutions are still grappling with around machine learning.

