Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

Finding new ways to operate & transform with machine learning

Mark Smith, Worldwide Head of Business and Market Development for Payments, Amazon Web Services gives his View From Sibos on the power of AI and machine learning. We learn about how compute power has become more accessible, giving companies the ability to harness the cloud and use AI&ML tools to tackle new issues, the impact COVID-19 has had on your customer’s journey to implementing machine learning workloads, and about the challenges financial institutions are still grappling with around machine learning.

335
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /payments

20 m
Company
UAE fintech firm rise launches mobile remittance app, Xare
rise
1 h
News
Capgemini World Payments Report 2020: 38% discover new payment provider during Covid-19 lockdown
Newsdesk
13 h
Company
Ebanx grows reach in Colombia
Ebanx
16 h
Company
Real-time payments volume surges during pandemic - FIS
FIS
16 h
Company
ACI partners GoldPoint System on integrated bill payments
ACI Worldwide

Related Companies

Amazon

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Identity Security Cloud Covid-19

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)