Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

RTGS Global cracks open visibility for interbank liquidity

Nick Ogden unveils RTGS Global’s latest steps in its journey to transform international payments by boosting visibility across interbank liquidity. Ogden, founder of WorldPay and Clearbank, discusses how this latest venture will be operationally integrated across financial services, the challenges and necessity of breaking new ground in the area, and the role RTGS Global is playing against the backdrop of the G20’s prioritisation of cross-border payments.

1015
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

More on /sustainable

2 h
Video
RTGS Global cracks open visibility for interbank liquidity
FinextraTV
5 h
Company
Bank of Ireland launches Green Bond framework
Bank of Ireland
01 Sep
News
Linux Foundation targets climate risk with open source platform
Newsdesk
01 Sep
Video
Propelling collaboration on climate risk with open source data
FinextraTV
01 Sep
Company
FIA addresses climate risk in derivatives market
FIA

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)