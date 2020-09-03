RTGS Global cracks open visibility for interbank liquidity

Nick Ogden unveils RTGS Global’s latest steps in its journey to transform international payments by boosting visibility across interbank liquidity. Ogden, founder of WorldPay and Clearbank, discusses how this latest venture will be operationally integrated across financial services, the challenges and necessity of breaking new ground in the area, and the role RTGS Global is playing against the backdrop of the G20’s prioritisation of cross-border payments.
