World Economic Forum: COVID-19 underlines the importance of fintech in emerging markets

Matthew Blake, Head of Financial Services, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum (WEF) speaks to FinextraTV following CCAF and World Bank's commentary on their collaborative study together, into the impact of Covid-19 on Global Fintech. He highlights what fintech firms can take away from the survey report and how it will help educate them to remain resilient amid economic uncertainty. We hear about the work the WEF has done around financial inclusion, how important fintech is for continuing and increasing financial inclusion in emerging markets, what avenues there are for public-private cooperation in a COVID world, and where fintech firms can receive support.

