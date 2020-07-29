Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
finextra tv

Watch the latest FinextraTV stories covering fintech, banking and payments technology.

World Economic Forum: COVID-19 underlines the importance of fintech in emerging markets

Matthew Blake, Head of Financial Services, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum (WEF) speaks to FinextraTV following CCAF and World Bank's commentary on their collaborative study together, into the impact of Covid-19 on Global Fintech. He highlights what fintech firms can take away from the survey report and how it will help educate them to remain resilient amid economic uncertainty. We hear about the work the WEF has done around financial inclusion, how important fintech is for continuing and increasing financial inclusion in emerging markets, what avenues there are for public-private cooperation in a COVID world, and where fintech firms can receive support.

Click HERE to complete The Global COVID-19 FinTech Market Rapid Assessment SURVEY and learn more.

693
Sponsored | what does this mean?
This content has been created by the Finextra editorial team with inputs from subject matter experts at the funding sponsor.

More on /markets

3 h
Video
World Economic Forum: COVID-19 underlines the importance of fintech in emerging markets
FinextraTV
21 h
News
Israeli stock exchange preps blockchain-based securities lending platform
Newsdesk
22 h
Company
FXSpotStream adds SocGen as liquidity provider
FXSpotStream
23 h
Company
UK consortium launches AI platform for regtech data
RegulAItion
28 Jul
Video
Scaling to the UK: Advice from KPMG's Global Head of Fintech
FinextraTV

Related Companies

World Economic Forum

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Start ups Retail banking Covid-19 Regulation & Compliance

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)