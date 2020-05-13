Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
6 ways Covid-19 is transforming Digital Finance

Teunis Brosens, Lead Economist for Digital Finance and Regulation, ING, & Carlo Cocuzzo, Economist, Digital Finance, ING, speak to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV about how Covid19 is accelerating Digital Finance. We see shifts in the relationship between the public and private sector in finance, changes to global interconnectedness, the need for increased cybersecurity cooperation, an acceleration of digitisation, an increased focus on financial inclusion and shifting attitudes towards data.

