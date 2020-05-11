Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Predictions for Recovery Stage post-pandemic

The Futurist, Brett King speaks to Hannah Wallace, Finextra about Covid-19's impact on the industry and the lessons learned up to today, where FIs will move to next, what the future of business looks post-pandemic, the recovery stage following the government’s fiscal response to improve liquidity and how the position of the Big Techs have changed.

Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

