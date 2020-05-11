Predictions for Recovery Stage post-pandemic

The Futurist, Brett King speaks to Hannah Wallace, Finextra about Covid-19's impact on the industry and the lessons learned up to today, where FIs will move to next, what the future of business looks post-pandemic, the recovery stage following the government’s fiscal response to improve liquidity and how the position of the Big Techs have changed.
