Facing the challenges around risk regulation and compliance

Martin Sweeney, CEO, Ravelin & Nilixa Devlukia, FOUNDER, Payments Solved, spoke to FinextraTV at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2020 in Berlin about the re-energising of PSD2 preparation and how merchants are taking back control, following the regulators, of their exemptions, transaction risk analysis, fraud detection and payment processes. We learn about the importance of consumer and merchant awareness around SCA implementation, how merchants can avoid the risk of cart abandonment and fraud, the changes in technology needed and what's next after SCA.

05 Mar