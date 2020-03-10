Facing the challenges around risk regulation and compliance

Paul Adams, International Payments Director, Barclaycard speaks to Hannah Wallace, FinextraTV at Merchant Payments Ecosystem 2020 in Berlin about the importance of driving a common strategy within a business, how to adapt to the increasingly demanding needs of banking customers and the main challenges today around governance, risk and ensuring compliance with internal and external rules, regulations and legislations.
