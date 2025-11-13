/retail banking

Nationwide pledges to keep all branches open until 2030

Nationwide has announced that it will continue to keep every one of its 696 Nationwide and Virgin Money branches open until at least 2030, despite many other banks closing theirs.

The new commitment, which extends its existing Branch Promise by at least another two years, applies even when a Nationwide branch and a Virgin Money branch are close to each other.

Nationwide’s move comes as other banks continue their bank branch closure programmes. Figures from consumer group, Which? show 6,561 branches have been closed since January 2015.

The building society says the latest data from its branch network shows increased branch usage and account openings through 2025, particularly in areas where Nationwide is the ‘last branch in town’. Since January, another 33 Nationwide branches became the last in town when other banks closed their branches. Nationwide is now the last branch standing in 133 UK towns and villages.

Nationwide CEO Debbie Crosbie, says:: “Branches are important to our customers, to communities, and to the health of our High Streets. That’s why Nationwide will continue to keep branches open in addition to our investment in online and telephone channels.”

