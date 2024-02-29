Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nationwide trials community fund for last-branch-in-town locations

Nationwide trials community fund for last-branch-in-town locations

Nationwide is trialling a new initiative that will see the bank donate £200 to a max total £10,000 comunity fund for every new account opened by local residents at locations where it is the last bank in town.

Initally launcheed in Windsor, the initiative will see up to £10,000 going towards a local good cause that will be voted for by local people.

The building society says it is also exploring how it will support its other last branch locations - of which there are around 90 across the country.

In Windsor, Nationwide was left as the last branch standing after HSBC and Barclays both closed their doors last year.

As part of the trial run, residents will decide how the fund is spent on three options put forward locally via voting boxes in the Nationwide branch and online polls.

Mandy Beech, Nationwide’s director of retail services, says: “Being a member-owned mutual means that we can make decisions that are in customers’ best interests - not shareholders. We know that, for many, a physical branch is about more than just accessing money - it’s about that feeling of community, belonging, and having a friendly team of faces who are there to support you. This is why we still believe branches are important and why we have promised to keep them open.”

Related Companies

Nationwide

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Trending

Related News
Santander files complaint over Nationwide branch jibe advert - Sky
/retail

Santander files complaint over Nationwide branch jibe advert - Sky

Nationwide reports uptick in cash withdrawals
/payments

Nationwide reports uptick in cash withdrawals

Nationwide overtakes major banks for branch-based banking

09 Oct 2023

Nationwide pledges not to leave any towns until 2026

21 Jun 2023

Nationwide kicks against branch closure trend

06 Jun 2022

Trending

  1. Google Pay to shut down in the US

  2. EU adopts instant payments rules

  3. American Express adds BNPL twist to credit card bills

  4. Worldline slips on deteriorating outlook

  5. Nubank posts $1bn full year net profit

Research
See all reports »
Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024