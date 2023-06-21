Nationwide pledges not to leave any towns until 2026

Nationwide Building Society has renewed its branch promise to not leave any town or city in which it is based until at least 2026.

The move extends Nationwide’s promise last year to not leave any town until at least 2024, which itself built on an earlier pledge.



With customers migrating to digital channels, in recent years lenders have taken an axe to their expensive branch networks.



However, a Nationwide survey shows that 63% of Brits value their local branch. When asked why, 40% cited face-to-face service, with 36% saying they are beneficial for older people or those with vulnerabilities.



The top reasons for visiting a branch are paying in or withdrawing cash (54%), checking balances (30%), financial advice (19%), opening an account (19%) and discussing financial difficulties (12%).



Debbie Crosbie, chief executive, Nationwide, says: “We give customers a choice about how they do their banking and we support the British High Street. Because our customers value face-to-face contact, and we’re owned by them, we act in their interests.”