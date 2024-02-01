Bank of Ireland invests €60m in ATMs and branches

Bank of Ireland is installing new ATMs in every one of its branches on the island as part of a €60 million investment.

The new fleet of 664 machines has greater cash processing capacity and will slash energy use by more than half, says Bank of Ireland.



The ATMs can be used for both withdrawals and lodgements and the majority will ‘recycle’ cash so cash deposited can be used for withdrawals. The investment also covers five years of servicing and maintenance.



The bank is also refurbishing 18 of its 182 branches this year, with more to follow in 2025.



Susan Russell, CEO, Bank of Ireland, retail Ireland, says: "I’m really happy that this latest investment will see all customers across all counties benefit with the most modern and efficient ATMs, whilst also supporting our ESG ambitions through energy reduction."