NatWest announces further branch closures

NatWest has announced another 52 branches will shut this year, bringing the banking group's total planned closures to 105.

NatWest says the move reflects the shift to online banking, with more than 80% of current account holders now using digital services and the majority of new accounts opened online.



It added that over £20m will be invested in its UK network next year, including upgrades to branches, support through Post Offices and banking hubs, and pop-up services in some areas.



Says the bank in a statement: "Like any business, we strive to meet our customers’ changing needs and expectations and we’ve been responding to the industry wide shift towards digital services by investing to broaden what customers can do themselves and to offer them greater personalisation.



"We recognise that some people still need help to adapt, particularly our vulnerable customers. Our customer support specialists proactively contact branch users who we know may need additional support when a branch closes and where there’s a need we install community pop-ups to help customers become familiar with alternative banking services."