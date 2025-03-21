Deutsche Bank to cut 2000 jobs through branch closures

Deutsche Bank will make "significant" cuts to its branch network this year, affecting around 2000 jobs.

0

“We will reduce again branches like we had planned this year in quite a significant number,” Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewin told a conference, according to Reuters.



The German giant - which closed 125 branches last year - plans to shut both Deutsche Bank and Postbank sites.



In September, Deutsche said branch closures were in response to the needs of its customers, who are increasingly using remote forms of advice as a convenient alternative with extended consultation hours.



The lender has been investing in telephone and video channels for providing personal advisory services to customers while a number of branches are being converted into private banking centres geared towards advising wealthier clients.