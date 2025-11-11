/cryptocurrency

Coinbase launches interest-bearing savings accounts in the UK

Crypto exchange Coinbase is to launch a new savings account in the UK, offering 3.75% AER interest, instant access, and FSCS protection

The United Kingdom is Coinbase’s largest international market. The launch of the savings account follows Coinbase obtaining its VASP registration from by the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025 making the firm the largest UK registered crypto exchange.

Powered by ClearBank, the new account provides instant deposits, withdrawals and no minimum balance or lockup.

The move represents a clear challenge to Revolut, which offers a suite of financial services and a swap to crypto mechanism in-app. Following the superapp model embraced by Revolut, Coinbase in July, rebranded its Wallet app as Base, consolidating payments, trading, chat and social features into a single, blockchain-based app account.

Says Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong: "Supporting a high interest and instant access savings account alongside Coinbase’s most trusted crypto exchange with stablecoins, 260+ assets, and a wide range of features is a step on the path to updating the financial system for the UK."

Customer acqusition for revenue-generating crypto trading is a clear element in the mix.

As Armstrong affirms: "The launch of the savings account is another proof point in the narrowing gap between traditional finance and the crypto economy, offering a bridge for users from the fiat to the crypto economy."

