Coinbase makes superapp play

Crypto platform Coinbase has rebranded its Wallet app as Base, consolidating payments, trading, chat and social features into a single, blockchain-based 'superapp'.

Running on Coinbase's Base public blockchain network, the app is designed to help the cryptocurrency giant expand its userbase and mimic the success of Chinese superapps such as WeChat.

Base includes a one-click checkout feature that lets users make payments with the USDC stablecoin. Coinbase unveiled the stablecoin payments stack, which is already live with Shopify, in June.

The app also includes crypto trading functionality, chat, a social feed, support for mini apps ranging from games to prediction markets, and its own identity verification system called Base Account that lets users use their credentials to log into other apps.

