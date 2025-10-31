/cryptocurrency

Coinbase and Tink bring Pay by Bank crypto payments to Germany

Coinbase is teaming up with Visa-owned open banking specialist Tink to enable crypto purchases via Pay by Bank in Germany.

Pay by Bank is an open banking-powered payment method that allows consumers to transfer money directly from one bank account to another without the need for manual data entry.

The partnership allows Coinbase users in Germany to buy and sell crypto directly from their bank accounts. Customers can top up their accounts in just a few taps using Tink’s technology.

Denny Morawiak, MD, Coinbase Germany, says: “The partnership is part of our constant efforts to expand our service offering in Germany and underscores our commitment to being the most trusted and compliant offering in the German market.”

