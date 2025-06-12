Coinbase launches credit card with bitcoin rewards

Coinbase has partnered American Express to launch a credit card that offers up to four per cent bitcoin back on purchases.

1

Offered to Coinbase One subscription members in the US, the card is offered by Coinbase and fintech Cardless, and issued by First Electronic Bank.



The waitlist is now open for the metal card engraved with a piece of bitcoin's origin story, taken from the genesis block.



In addition to earning bitcoin on purchases, users can secure benefits through the AmEx Network, including access to unique experiences, offers, and protections.



Coinbase One is also getting a new basic tier, costing $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, with members getting access to bitcoin rewards on purchases, zero trading fees and boosted staking rewards.