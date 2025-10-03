/cryptocurrency

Samsung brings Coinbase crypto services to 75m Galaxy phone owners

Samsung is offering the 75 million Galaxy phone owners in the US three months of free access to Coinbase One membership.

Samsung handset owners will be eligible for zero trading fees on select assets, boosted staking rewards, and exclusive partner offers for three months.

The partnership - which will soon be expanded to other countries - also allows Coinbase users in the US to purchase crypto directly in-app with Samsung Pay.

Drew Blackard, SVP, mobile product management, Samsung Electronics America, says: “With our Coinbase partnership, Galaxy users have a simple and streamlined way to access crypto from a leader in the industry.”

