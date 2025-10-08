Coinbase applies for national trust charter

Crypto giant Coinbase is the latest fintech to apply to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national trust company charter.
Editorial
The charter would allow the firm to "expand upon our industry-leading Custody business," opening up opportunities to launch new products, including payments and related services.
However, stresses the firm in a blog: "Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank."
The firm, which continues to operate under NYDFS oversight, says: "An OCC charter will streamline oversight for new offerings and enable continued innovation to integrate digital assets into traditional finance."
Coinbase is one of several crypto firms - including Circle, Paxos and Ripple - to apply for a charter in recent months, taking advantage of more favourable US environment for the sector.