/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Teylor secures €150m from Fasanara Capital to accelerate pan-European SME financing expansion

The strategic partnership with the London-based asset manager will support the expansion of Teylor’s factoring business in seven European countries and establish a pan-European financing vehicle.

  0 Be the first to comment

Teylor secures €150m from Fasanara Capital to accelerate pan-European SME financing expansion

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new facility consolidates Teylor’s factoring operations under a single, cross-border structure designed to enhance flexibility and operational efficiency. By spanning multiple currencies and jurisdictions, the vehicle simplifies international expansion and sets a precedent for future global financing solutions.

Fasanara Capital, which manages over €5 billion in assets, brings deep expertise in structured credit and fintech investments. Founded in 2018, Teylor has emerged as a leading technology-driven platform for SME lending, offering fast, digital, and bank-independent financing solutions. The company also supports financial institutions through its software division, Teylor Technologies, which digitises and automates credit processes.

The €150 million commitment reflects growing investor confidence in fintech-led SME financing and highlights the role of institutional capital in driving innovation in Europe’s credit markets. Together, Teylor and Fasanara aim to lay the foundation for a scalable, pan-European SME financing ecosystem, with ambitions to expand globally.

CEO Francesco Filia emphasised the shared vision behind the partnership: "We are pleased to partner with Teylor to deliver efficient, accessible financing to SMEs across Europe. This financing gives us the momentum to scale our credit platform across Europe. Fasanara’s commitment validates our model and strengthens our position in the European SME financing market."

Sponsored [Report] The Future of Cross Border Payments 2026: Strategies for Success – A Sibos Special Edition
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Fasanara Capital Teylor

Channels

/wealth management /markets

Keywords

credit referencing and support sme

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

Taurus tokenizes SME credit for private debt investors

/startups

Fasanara opens up $350 million fintech investment fund

/payments

Scalapay joins BNPL unicorn club

/startups

Fronted raises £20m to launch interest free ‘lifetime deposit’ for renters

/payments

Scalapay raises $155m in Europe’s largest ever equity funding round

/sustainable

Diem raises $5.5m to fuel the circular economy

/startups

BNPL player Scalapay raises $48m

[New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?Finextra Promoted[New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept