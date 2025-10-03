Teylor secures €150m from Fasanara Capital to accelerate pan-European SME financing expansion

The strategic partnership with the London-based asset manager will support the expansion of Teylor’s factoring business in seven European countries and establish a pan-European financing vehicle.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new facility consolidates Teylor’s factoring operations under a single, cross-border structure designed to enhance flexibility and operational efficiency. By spanning multiple currencies and jurisdictions, the vehicle simplifies international expansion and sets a precedent for future global financing solutions.

Fasanara Capital, which manages over €5 billion in assets, brings deep expertise in structured credit and fintech investments. Founded in 2018, Teylor has emerged as a leading technology-driven platform for SME lending, offering fast, digital, and bank-independent financing solutions. The company also supports financial institutions through its software division, Teylor Technologies, which digitises and automates credit processes.

The €150 million commitment reflects growing investor confidence in fintech-led SME financing and highlights the role of institutional capital in driving innovation in Europe’s credit markets. Together, Teylor and Fasanara aim to lay the foundation for a scalable, pan-European SME financing ecosystem, with ambitions to expand globally.

CEO Francesco Filia emphasised the shared vision behind the partnership: "We are pleased to partner with Teylor to deliver efficient, accessible financing to SMEs across Europe. This financing gives us the momentum to scale our credit platform across Europe. Fasanara’s commitment validates our model and strengthens our position in the European SME financing market."