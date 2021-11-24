Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fronted

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Mortgage processing Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fronted raises &#163;20m to launch interest free ‘lifetime deposit’ for renters

Fronted raises £20m to launch interest free ‘lifetime deposit’ for renters

Rental deposit lending business Fronted has raised over £20m in a debt and equity deal led by Fasanara Capital. This comes after Monzo co-founders backed the fintech in a £1m fundraise in May 2021.

The funds will be used to develop an app where Fronted users will be able to use an interest-free moving credit ‘lifetime deposit’ and pay a second deposit, before receiving the prior deposit from their current tenancy.

According to the lending organisation, there is almost always the need to pay two deposits, especially when the landlord who owns the new property wants the deposit paid as soon as possible to reduce the risk of an empty home.

In addition to this, the landlord of the old property requires the money to be available for any deductions after the tenant moves out. On average, renters have a double deposit overlap of 35 days.

Fronted would secure the return of the old deposit and finance the new deposit in full, giving renters 10 weeks to pay off the balance. This service would be in addition to Fronted’s current offering: a 12-month loan for renters who do not have an existing deposit.

The app and the lifetime deposit will launch later in 2021 with a small testing cohort and will roll out across England and Wales in 2022. The membership will cost £40 excluding taxes.

Jamie Campbell, Fronted CEO, says: “Asking renters to come up with another five weeks rent when they already have money protected is ludicrous. Renters should be allowed to pay a new deposit with the one they already have. In a world where rent prices are going up, and homeownership is increasingly difficult to achieve, this is another example of a housing market rigged against young people.

“A lot of young people feel like the housing market is stacked against them. The lifetime deposit solves one of the big financial issues renters face when they move and we will continue to find and fix problems renters face to rebalance power in the housing and rental market.”

Francesco Filia, CEO of Fasanara Capital adds: “The innovation that Fronted brings to the rental market can benefit all participants from renter to agent to landlord, helping remove a key friction and reducing risk. We are delighted to back yet another innovative fintech that is solving a real pain point for consumers.”

Related Companies

Fronted

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Mortgage processing Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world[Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world

Trending

Related News
Wells Fargo and Mastercard invest in Bilt rewards programme for renters
/startups

Wells Fargo and Mastercard invest in Bilt rewards programme for renters

NatWest launches app to help renters spilt shared bills
/retail

NatWest launches app to help renters spilt shared bills

Home ownership startup Landis raises $165 million in debt and equity

30 Jul

Serena Williams invests in credit building startup Esusu

20 Jul

NatWest tests 'Housemate' app for shared living expenses

24 Nov 2020

Monzo and Bud vets launch platform for renters

04 Dec 2019

Nationwide and CreditLadder combine to help renters become homeowners

20 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches ‘offensive’ menstruation campaign

  2. European Payments Initiative seeks funding to take on Visa and Mastercard

  3. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  4. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  5. DeFi fraud and theft losses reach $10.5 billion in 2021

Research
See all reports »
Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

The Future of Wealth Management 2022

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach