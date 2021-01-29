Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Scalapay

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BNPL player Scalapay raises $48m

BNPL player Scalapay raises $48m

Scalapay, a third-party payments outfit that lets customers buy, now, pay later, has raised $48 million in a seed funding round led by Fasanara Capital.

Baleen Capital and Italian Family Office Ithaca Investments joined the round for Scalapay, which has built a platform that breaks up payments into three instalments with zero interest.

Customers choose Scalapay as a checkout option, set up an account in a couple of minutes, and pay with a Visa, Mastercard, Amex, or bank account. The installments are automatically debited from the customer's payment method on the due dates.

The company assumes all risk of fraud by paying the seller immediately and in full upfront.

Scalapay already has over 1000 merchant clients across France, Italy and Germany. It has also signed a partnership with Raisin Bank to support an EU-wide rollout.

Simone Mancini, COE, Scalapay, says: "This new funding allows us to support our pipeline of merchants across Europe and further our mission by giving merchants exciting tools to make their ecommerce experience magical."

Related Companies

Scalapay

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL E-commerce Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?, [On-Demand Web[On-Demand Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Trending

Related News
French BNPL player Alma raises EUR49m
/startups

French BNPL player Alma raises EUR49m

UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms
/payments

UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

UK BNPL startup Zilch scoops $30 million in funding

16 Dec 2020

Affirm agrees to buy Canadian BNPL firm PayBright

03 Dec 2020

Capco survey highlights need for consumer education and regulation of Buy Now Pay Later sector

27 Nov 2020

Trending

  1. Crypto forecast for the first half of 2021

  2. Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

  3. Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU

  4. 5 Digital, Crypto and Blockchain predictions for 2021

  5. Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies