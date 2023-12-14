Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Taurus tokenizes SME credit for private debt investors

Taurus tokenizes SME credit for private debt investors

Deutsche Bank-backed Taurus is to tokenize the SME credit portfolio of Zurich-based Teylor, providing investors access to SME credit opportunities.

Teylor originates and manages SME loans through its Teylor credit platform, a suite of software modules that enable financial institutions to build, deliver and scale digital credit products The firm has processed more than €3 billion in SME debt over the past three years.

By tokenizing part of this credit portfolio on the Taurus infrastructure and TDX regulated marketplace, professional private debt investors can now participate in the returns through a secure blockchain-based secondary market. The TDX platform distributes the principal and interest monthly to the security token holders

Patrick Stäuble, CEO and founder at Teylor, says: “Our credit portfolio of high-quality SME loans is funded through private transactions with large-cap financial institutions. We also regularly receive inquiries from smaller family offices and individual professional investors who wish to participate in our portfolio returns. However, the available capital of this investor class is typically not sufficient for a private transaction. With the admission of the Teylor ledger-based security on the TDX platform, we can now offer a standardized investment product. Professional investors can simply open an account and trade our security token.”

Founded in 2018, Taurus provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody, and trade digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, NFTs, and digital currencies.

Lamine Brahimi, managing partner and co-founder at Taurus, says private SME Debt has historically been an illiquid asset class as secondary markets are hardly accessible outside of the institutional investment realm.

"The Teylor ledger-based security now makes it possible for investors to commit smaller amounts and trade the token in our regulated TDX marketplace," he says. "Teylor also fits well into our ecosystem of regulated financial services providers with a solid track record.”

Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank partnered with Taurus to provide custody services for institutional clients' cryptocurrencies and tokenised versions of traditional financial assets.

