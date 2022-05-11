Fasanara opens up $350 million fintech investment fund

London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital is calling for contributions to a $350 million fund that will invest exclusively in fintech and crypto startups.

The launch of the new fund, which has already raised $100 million, follows Fasanara's earlier investments in Grover and Scalapay.



Fasanara notes that four out of Europe's top 10 most valuable tech companies in 2021 were fintechs, with European VCs pumping a record $2.2 billion into cryptocurrency and DeFi startups in 2021.



The current investment marks the first time the company has opened its venture funds to external investors.



Francesco Filia, CEO of Fasanara Capital, comments: “Having gained a reputation as the leader in the space, we are now seeing a dealflow of unprecedented quality and we want to capitalise on it. We are excited about opening up our venture capital investment fund to external investors who also see the size of this opportunity and can help amazing founders to build world-beating companies.”