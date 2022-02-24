Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Scalapay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Scalapay joins BNPL unicorn club

Scalapay joins BNPL unicorn club

Italy's Scalapay has become the latest BNPL unicorn on the back of a $497 million Series B investment from Tencent and Willoughby Capital, with participation from Tiger Global, Gangwal, Moore Capital, Deimos, and Fasanara Capital.

Scalapay's BNPL offerings include three options for customers - Pay in 3, Pay in 4, or settle up after 14 days.

Founded in 2019, the company has raised over $700M in funding to date. Since its recent Series A round, Scalapay has grown its payment volume three times month over month. The current round comprises $213m of equity and $284m of debt capital.

Active in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands and Austria, Scalapay currently works with high-end international merchants and retailers.

The company says it aims to double its number of employees by the end of the year and edd more heft to the executive team and company board. One of the recently added board members is Amit Jhawar, former CEO of Venmo, and former COO and CFO at Braintree.

"I knew Scalapay was a winner when I saw the merchant and consumer experiences that perfectly delivered value to both sides of the two-sided network in Southern Europe," says Jhawar.

Related Companies

Scalapay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Registration open for EBAday 2022 - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?[New Report] Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Trending

Related News
Scalapay raises $155m in Europe’s largest ever equity funding round
/payments

Scalapay raises $155m in Europe’s largest ever equity funding round

BNPL player Scalapay raises $48m
/startups

BNPL player Scalapay raises $48m

Trending

  1. Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

  2. MUFG shutters blockchain-based payments network

  3. Open banking passes five million user milestone

  4. Toucan takes flight with Dragon’s Den investment

  5. Wordline reaches multi-billion dollar deal for terminals business

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?