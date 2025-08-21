/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.

Kraken acquires Capitalise.ai

Crypto exchange Kraken has acquired Capitalise.ai, an Israel-based supplier of no-code, natural-language trading and analytical tools.

Founded in 2015, Capitalise.ai developed a natural-language platform that transforms everyday text into executable trading strategies. Its proprietary language model and big data infrastructure can ingest real-time and historical data across equities, crypto, FX, futures, options and more.

A phased rollout of Capitalise.ai’s functionality within the Kraken Pro trading app is expected to begin later this year, enabling users of all backgrounds to design, test, and automate complex strategies using simple, everyday language.

“This acquisition gives Kraken Pro clients a powerful new way to act on ideas in real time - testing, optimizing, and executing bespoke strategies with unprecedented speed and confidence,” says Shannon Kurtas, head of exchange at Kraken. “Capitalise.ai’s technology transforms how people interact with financial data — breaking down barriers that have long kept scalable, advanced strategies in the hands of a few. This is a major leap forward in democratizing access to pro-grade trading tools.”

Capitalise.ai’s co-founders, Amir Shiovich (CEO) and Shahar Rabin (CPO), along with key product and engineering talent, will join Kraken.

Terms of the transaction were not diclosed.

