Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kraken

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto exchange Kraken to lay off a third of its workforce

Crypto exchange Kraken to lay off a third of its workforce

Crypto exchange Kraken is laying off 1100 people - a third of its workforce - in a bid to weather the crypto winter.

Kraken has grown fast over the bull market that sent crypto prices soaring at the turn of the year, more than tripling its workforce to cope with market demand.

"This reduction takes our team size back to where it was only 12 months ago," says the company in a blog post. "Since the start of this year, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have weighed on financial markets. This resulted in significantly lower trading volumes and fewer client sign-ups. We responded by slowing hiring efforts and avoiding large marketing commitments. Unfortunately, negative influences on the financial markets have continued and we have exhausted preferable options for bringing costs in line with demand."

The lay-offs at Kraken, the wold's fourth largest crypto exchange by trading volume, represent a remarkable turnaround for the firm, which in June said it was not planning any staff reductions and would move ahead with hiring. At the time, the firm remarked in a fit of hubris: "We believe bear markets are fantastic at weeding out the applicants chasing hype from the true believers in our mission."

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

Related Companies

Kraken

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Related News
Bucking trend, some crypto firms go on hiring spree
/crypto

Bucking trend, some crypto firms go on hiring spree

Crypto exchange Kraken launches venture fund
/crypto

Crypto exchange Kraken launches venture fund

Crypto exchange Kraken gets Wyoming bank license

17 Sep 2020

NY attorney general launches inquiry into cryptocurrency exchanges

17 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023