Kraken launches crypto payments service

Crypto exchange Kraken has launched a payments service that lets users send more than 300 different fiat and digital currencies to friends and family.

Kraken Pay lets people send anything from DOGE to dollars from their Kraken account to anywhere in the world in seconds for free. The service will also convert assets, for example from Bitcoin to Swiss francs.



Users get a Kraken Pay @Kraktag unique identifier that senders enter instead of needing to enter bank account details.



Funds are sent using a paylink URL that can be delivered using messaging services like SMS and WhatsApp. The recipient clicks on the paylink to accept payment, although if they do not have a Kraken account, they need to set one up.



