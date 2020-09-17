Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Kraken

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto exchange Kraken gets Wyoming bank license

Crypto exchange Kraken gets Wyoming bank license

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has secured a bank license, getting approval from the State of Wyoming to create a special purpose depository institution (SPDI).

Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the new Kraken Financial unit will be the first digital asset company in US history to receive a bank charter recognised under federal and state law.

Kraken says it applied for the SPDI bank charter because it will help the firm build a bridge between the current financial system and the crypto economy.

"With the charter in place, we can operate a fully independent bank that will reduce our reliance on third-party financial institutions and even help launch a new wave of innovative products for our users," says a blog.

Initially, Kraken Financial plans to give customers the ability to deposit USD and custody digital assets at a regulated state-chartered bank. These services will be integrated into Kraken's existing exchange services.

Customers will also get digital asset custody, demand/deposit accounts, and wire transfer and funding services.

Related Companies

Kraken

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Art and Science of Customer Relationships

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients, [On-Dem[On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Trending

Related News
US judge says cryptocurrencies are commodities

US judge says cryptocurrencies are commodities

Bitcoin exchange Kraken wins SBI Investments funding

Bitcoin exchange Kraken wins SBI Investments funding

Trending

  1. Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

  2. Fintech sector faces &quot;existential crisis&quot; says McKinsey

  3. UK banks sign Fintech Pledge

  4. German fintech Monedo files for bankruptcy

  5. Lagarde makes case for digital euro

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions