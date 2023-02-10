Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Kraken

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Reporting/compliance Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Kraken’s staking-as-a-service sunk by SEC

Kraken’s staking-as-a-service sunk by SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reached a settlement of $30 million with crypto platform Kraken, for the exchange’s failure to register its staking-as-a-service program.

Kraken is no longer able to offer staking-as-a-service in the US, but has announced that the program will still be provided to overseas customers through a subsidiary.

The service would have allowed investors to transfer assets to crypto for staking to receive annual investment returns up to 21%.
SEC commissioner Hester Peirce spoke out against the move in a statement, claiming that the takedown was a heavy a blow on a service that was “serving people well”.

She continued: “Using enforcement actions to tell people what the law is in an emerging industry is not an efficient or fair way of regulating. Moreover, staking services are not uniform, so one-off enforcement actions and cookie-cutter analysis does not cut it.”

Chair of the SEC, Gary Gensler took to Twitter to explain that without providing proper disclosures and verifying the program with a regulatory authority, investors could have been exposed to unfair ownership clauses and been susceptible to heavier losses.

Peirce furthered that instead of banning the service, a process for workable registration should have been provided to investors moving forward.

The SEC similarly received backlash from trading firms Gemini and Genesis after fining them for unregistered securities, leading to the shutdown of Gemini’s crypto lending scheme.

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Kraken

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Reporting/compliance Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 10 February, 2023, 10:30Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Ignorance of the law is no defence!

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Trending

  1. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  2. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  3. UK kicks off consultation on digital pound

  4. ION pays ransom, claim hackers

  5. Revolut debuts crypto staking

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud