Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Kraken

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SEC sues crypto exchange Kraken

SEC sues crypto exchange Kraken

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Kraken, accusing the crypto trading platform of operating as an unregistered securities exchange, broker, dealer, and clearing agency.

The move follows similar charges levelled by the SEC against Binance and Coinbase and comes just months after Kraken and the watchdog reached a $30 million settlement over the failure to register a staking-as-a-service programme.

The SEC alleges that Kraken intertwines the traditional services of an exchange, broker, dealer, and clearing agency without having registered any of those functions with the Commission as required by law.

Kraken’s alleged failure to register these functions has "deprived investors of significant protections," including inspection by the SEC, recordkeeping requirements, and safeguards against conflicts of interest, among others.

In addition, says the SEC, Kraken commingles its customers’ money with its own, including paying operational expenses directly from accounts that hold customer cash. Kraken also allegedly commingles its customers’ crypto assets with its own, creating what its own auditor had identified as “a significant risk of loss” to its customers.

Gurbir Grewal, director, SEC division of enforcement, says: “We allege that Kraken made a business decision to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from investors rather than coming into compliance with the securities laws. That decision resulted in a business model rife with conflicts of interest that placed investors’ funds at risk.”

In response, Kraken says: "We disagree with the SEC's complaint against Kraken, stand firm in our view that we do not list securities and plan to vigorously defend our position."

Related Companies

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Kraken

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?[New Paper] How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple Pay launches UK open banking integration for Wallet

  2. Starling signs first banking client for SaaS platform

  3. Irish banks ditch plans to build mobile payments app

  4. JPMorgan Chase tops bank AI index

  5. Singapore develops generative AI risk framework; digital money and ESG also to the fore

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?