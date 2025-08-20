Zopa marketing stunt invites consumers to bite into Biscuit

Zopa Bank is promoting its interest-earning current account Biscuit by parading a giant box of biscuits through London, encouraging people to check the value of their account.

The 10,240 biscuits stacked in a huge box and driven around central London, are equivalent in value to the £256 customers can earn in a year from cashback and interest by switching to Zopa’s Biscuit account.



The call to action comes as Santander closes its popular 123 Lite account this week, despite Zopa research finding more than half (51%) of customers surveyed are unaware of their accounts being deactivated.



Once a market leader, Santander’s 123 account has seen its value erode over time. From 21st August, 123 Lite customers will move to the Everyday account - offering no interest on balances or cashback and just £65 in annual value



In contrast, Zopa’s Biscuit account delivers nearly four times the value (£256) through a blend of 2.00% cashback on bills, 2.00% interest on balances, and a 7.1% AER on up to £300 deposits a month.



Launched to the public in June 2025 after an initial beta phase, it has already amassed 100,000 customers.



Merve Ferrero, chief strategy officer at Zopa Bank, says: “We know that over a third of UK consumers stick with their bank out of habit, even when their loyalty goes unrewarded. At Zopa, we want to change that. With Biscuit, we’ve launched the UK’s best free current account for everyday value - combining the peace of mind of a fully regulated bank with the ease and value customers expect from a modern digital experience."