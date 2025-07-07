Zopa opens Manchester office

London-headquartered digital bank Zopa is opening an office in Manchester as it bids to create a 500-strong workforce in the city.

Opening in central Manchester next month, the office will initially provide space for a team of 50+ employees, with roles focused on product, engineering, and specialist operations. It "could" grow tenfold to over 500 staff over time, says Zopa.



The bank is planning to tap into the city’s thriving tech ecosystem, strong financial services presence, and deep talent pool. With over 10,000 digital and tech businesses, a flourishing startup scene, and five major universities enrolling over 100,000 students, Manchester has become one of Europe’s fastest-growing tech hubs.



Iain Kendrick, chief people officer, Zopa, says: "With more than 85% of our customers based outside the capital, expanding into Manchester allows us to be closer to our diverse, nationwide customer base, access new talent, and accelerate our ambitious growth journey. Manchester has the energy, connectivity, and capability we need to support our next stage of expansion as we make Zopa a top-choice employer across regions."



A P2P lending pioneer, Zopa pivoted to become a bank in 2020 and has since amassed 1.5 million customers, lending more than £13 billion and securing two straight years of profitability. In June it marked a major milestone, finally launching its first current account, Biscuit.



As it grows the business, the firm is also expecting to move to its landmark new headquarters in London later this year, doubling its office footprint for around 900 employees.