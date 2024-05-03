Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Zopa Bank hits &#163;4 billion in customer deposits

Zopa Bank hits £4 billion in customer deposits

In just under 4 years since the former peer-to-peer lender received its banking license, Zopa Bank has amassed £4 billion in customer deposits.

The gains for the bank are in part due to Zopa’s Smart Individual Savings Accounts (ISA) that brought in £1 billion in under a year. The full functionalities of Smart ISA were rolled out in March 2024.

Zopa Bank announced its full year of profitability, with a pre-tax profit of £15.8 million at the end of the 2023 financial year.

The bank, established in 2020, has now reached 1.2 million customers.

