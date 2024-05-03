Zopa Bank hits £4 billion in customer deposits

In just under 4 years since the former peer-to-peer lender received its banking license, Zopa Bank has amassed £4 billion in customer deposits.

The gains for the bank are in part due to Zopa’s Smart Individual Savings Accounts (ISA) that brought in £1 billion in under a year. The full functionalities of Smart ISA were rolled out in March 2024.

Zopa Bank announced its full year of profitability, with a pre-tax profit of £15.8 million at the end of the 2023 financial year.

The bank, established in 2020, has now reached 1.2 million customers.