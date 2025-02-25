Zopa moves to bigger London office

UK-based digital bank Zopa has doubled its physical footprint in London following its move to a new office.

1

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new 13-storey premises are located in Canary Wharf and take up 44,000 sq ft. Zopa's 900 employees will have access tro two outdoor terraces and a workspace reportedly designed for "dynamic treamwork and innovation".

The move comes on the back of a period of grwoth for Zopa.

It has acquired more than 1.4m custiomers and in 2024 it recorded double digit growth in revenue as well as an increase in profitability.

The digital bank also secured £68m in funding, led by AP Moller, the owners of shipping giant Maersk.