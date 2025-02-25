/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Zopa moves to bigger London office

UK-based digital bank Zopa has doubled its physical footprint in London following its move to a new office.

  1 Be the first to comment

Zopa moves to bigger London office

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new 13-storey premises are located in Canary Wharf and take up 44,000 sq ft. Zopa's 900 employees will have access tro two outdoor terraces and a workspace reportedly designed for "dynamic treamwork and innovation". 

The move comes on the back of a period of grwoth for Zopa. 

It has acquired more than 1.4m custiomers and in 2024 it recorded double digit growth in revenue as well as an increase in profitability.

The digital bank also secured £68m in funding, led by AP Moller, the owners of shipping giant Maersk. 

Sponsored [New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud Prevention
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Zopa

Channels

/retail banking

Keywords

human resources mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Zopa raises £68 million in equity funding

/retail

Zopa embeds loan product with John Lewis

/markets

Zopa CEO quashes IPO speculation

/people

Zopa appoints CTO and COO

/retail

Zopa in talks over $100m funding round - Sky News

/regulation

Zopa secures UK banking licence

[Webinar] Why Financial Services firms are prioritising application modernisation in 2025Finextra Promoted[Webinar] Why Financial Services firms are prioritising application modernisation in 2025

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept