/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Zopa raises £68 million in equity funding

The funding will support growth ahead of the launch of Zopa's flagship current account and GenAI proposition in 2025.

  0 Be the first to comment

Zopa raises &#163;68 million in equity funding

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The funding round was led by AP Moller Holding, one of the largest direct investors in Denmark with $32 billion of net asset value and will be used to support some of Zopa’s innovations enable customers to improve their financial health, gain access to better priced credit, access market leading saving products, and transfer card balances in a way that helps pay off credit faster.

On this news, Jaidev Janardana, CEO at Zopa Bank says: "Today’s fundraise validates our financial performance and growth potential. Since launching our bank in 2020, we’ve consistently offered financial products that offer great value and ease to our customers, supporting our vision to build Britain’s best bank. We are thrilled to have investors who share our excitement at the opportunity to serve more customers across more product categories as we aim to become the go-to bank for millions of consumers."

Chetan Mehta, head of growth equity at AP Moller Holding, adds: "We are excited to support Zopa on its journey to revolutionise the UK’s financial services industry. Zopa’s remarkable customer centricity enables it to deliver lasting value and positive impact in the financial lives of millions of UK consumers. Today’s investment also reflects our confidence in Zopa’s robust and profitable business model that aligns with our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth."

Zopa has lent over £13 billion to consumers in the UK to date. Further, since launching in 2020, Zopa has attracted more than £5 billion in deposits and currently has £3 billion loans on its balance sheet. Zopa also holds a full banking license, ensuring it adheres to the same regulatory standards as traditional banks and customer deposits are safeguarded by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), protecting up to £85,000 per account.

At the time of this news, Zopa has over 1.3 million customers and £5 billion in deposits. Zopa is profitable and achieved its first full year of profitability in 2023, swinging to a pre-tax profit of £15.8 million for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. The bank also expects to double profits in 2024 on a 35% annual revenue jump. Zopa also recently partnered with Octopus Energy to enter the UK’s £23 billion renewable energy market, and with John Lewis to offer personal loans directly to its 23 million customers.

Sponsored [Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates
 

Share

1
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Zopa

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /financial inclusion /payments /predictions

Keywords

credit referencing and support predict 2025

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

Zopa embeds loan product with John Lewis

/sustainable

Zopa enters renewable energy market

/retail

Zopa Bank hits £4 billion in customer deposits

/markets

Zopa CEO quashes IPO speculation

/retail

Zopa eyes IPO after hitting FY profitability

/retail

Zopa raises £75 million to accelerate growth

/retail

Zopa narrows losses; predicts full year profitability for 2023

/people

Zopa appoints CTO and COO

/inclusion

Zopa-led fintech coalition launches financial education programme

[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming MandatesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] 2025 Fraud Trends: Synthetic Identity, AI and Incoming Mandates

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept