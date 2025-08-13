/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

CommBank joins OpenAI goldrush

Australia's CommBank has joined the rush of financial institutions to form a relationship with OpenAI, striking a multi-year deal to provide employees with access to ChatGPT Entperise.

Under the agreement, CommBank and OpenAI engineers will work together to explore advanced generative AI solutions that aim to strengthen scam and fraud detection and deliver more personalised services for

The Australian lender is also investing in comprehensive training and upskilling programs to increase AI capability and embed the responsible use of AI across its workforce.

Last year the bank teamed with Amazon Web Services to launch an inhouse 'AI Factory' with the aim of accelerating the adoption of Generative AI and has since been active in embedding AI across its portfolio of products.

CEO Matt Comyn, says: “Equipping our people with the most advanced AI tools and capability is a key objective of this strategic partnership. We will continue to invest in our people and their AI proficiency so they can better support our customers, while building their skills and experience.”

CommBank joins BBVA, Santander, NatWest, BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Nubank and a host of other Tier 1 institutions in backing OpenAI's latest iteration of its advanced Large Language Model ChatGPT.

