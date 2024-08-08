CommBank to equip all staff with AI training modules

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is rolling out an AI microlearning series to all employees.

The education series, AI For All, consists of bite-sized learning videos covering topics such as generative AI, deep learning and responsible AI. In addition, employees across the bank will also be offered role-specific AI training courses.



Launched in May 2024, to approximately 43,000 CommBank employees, the microlearning series has generated more than 22,000 collective views across the its nine learning modules.



CommBank executive general manager human resources technology, Jane Adams, says: "We know AI is an increasingly important tool for delivering the best products and experiences for our customers, and in line with this we’re committed to fostering a skilled, future-ready workforce.”



The bank has been utilising AI for a number of years to better protect customers from fraud and scams, and in detecting technology-facilitated abuse.

In October it revealed that it was studying the use of generative AI to create 'synthetic customers' capable of emulating human behaviour, to test the response to new products and services.



The bank has adopted a principles-based approach to the policies governing the design, development, deployment, and use of AI systems.



“When designing the content for our AI training suite, it was essential that responsible AI was a core topic. Regardless of the particular job someone has at the bank, we all play a key role in using AI responsibly and managing AI risk,” says Adams.